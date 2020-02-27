The cost of N-95 masks – surgical mask to prevent coronavirus, has surged by more than 1,000 percent, a day after two cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Pakistan.

Profiteers are running out of control as some Business-minded sick people have bought the N-95 masks and stocked them up so that when an opportunity discloses, they will make a good fortune out of it.

Store owners also say prices of N-95 masks used to protect from coronavirus, despite becoming more expensive is also no longer available in the market.

Despite a ban by the government of Pakistan on the export of masks, nearly 10,000 N-95 masks and more than 3,600 ordinary regular masks were exported to China. Six companies were given special permission to export masks to China, leading to a shortage in the country.