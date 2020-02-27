‘Surprise Day’ being celebrated across nation today, anthem released

The ‘Surprise Day’ is being celebrated across the nation today as it marks a to Pakistan shooting down two Indian jets.

On this day, Pakistan and India fought in an aerial dogfight after two Indian jets violated the airspace of Pakistan on Line Of Control (LoC) and in return, Pakistan shot down its two Indian jets.

Meanwhile, the heroes of Operation Swift Retort, Wing Commander Noman Ali Khan, and Squadron Leader Hassan Siddique, of PAF, assured the nation that they will stand guard against the enemies, and are fully equipped to eliminate all threats to Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty.

Together, the duo sent across a powerful message, saying, “Sleep tight Pakistan, we are awake”, while receiving a standing ovation during a 6th September ceremony of the Defence and Martyrs Day.

Abhinandan’s arrest made international headlines, and despite the obvious embarrassment for New Delhi, in an ironic twist of events, Varthaman was presented with the Vir Chakra gallantry award for his “bravery” against the Pakistan Air Force.

Attributing the achievement as a bright chapter in its history, PAF has released a song titled ‘Allah-o-Akbar.’

Sung by Shuja Haider, the song commemorates the gallantry of valiant PAF officers. Their bravery is reflective of the nation’s passion with which it has overcome every hurdle thrown its way.