The government has announced to celebrate ‘Surprise Day’ today as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India’s botched Balakot airstrike.

A small ceremony has been organised on the occasion at the Prime Minister’s Office to celebrate the operational preparedness of the armed forces. According to government sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will issue a policy statement on the occasion.

The premier will also laud the continuing contributions of armed forces personnel for the defense of the nation.

The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to ‘surprise’ India in wake of any misadventure, saying that ‘uncalled-for aggression’ from the Indian military ‘would not go unpunished’.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down. The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as ‘a goodwill gesture’.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council is going to hold different colorful programs in this regard today, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircraft in surprised airstrikes.

An exhibition of paintings will be display at the Alhamra Art Gallery at 3.30 pm while a special play titled “Hum Say Na Takrana” will be staged in Alhamra Hall 2 at 4 pm and a celebration walk will also be arranged to celebrate the day.