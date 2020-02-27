PM Imran Khan leaves for Qatar today on one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Qatar today on a one-day visit.

The prime minister will hold an important meeting with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani in Qatar and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Along with the prime minister, PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar will also accompany him.

During the visit, the Premiere will hold meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

PM Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community.

This is the second visit of the PM Imran Khan to Qatar after taking oath of his office.

Earlier in 2018, PM Imran Khan visited Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir.