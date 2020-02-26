Bilawal inaugurates Sindh Wildlife Museum

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Sindh Wildlife Museum on Wednesday. The museum is open for the public now after a hiatus of 29 years. The museum, a state-of-the-art institution housed in the Old Freemasons Lodge, is located at Deen Mohammad Wafai Road, Karachi.

Owing to its rich wildlife diversity and geographical location, Sindh province is home to a number of bird species. There are 322 bird species, 107 reptiles and 82 mammals native to Sindh province. The museum has four rooms and two huge corridors.

The main objective of opening the museum is to preserve all Sindh’s wildlife animals and birds. It also aims to educate the younger generation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the reference library of the department which has rare books on the topic.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Wildlife and Sports Bangul Khan Mahar and other officials.