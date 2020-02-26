PM Imran urges world to act over India’s designs to implement Hindutva ideology

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the international community to intervene and stop India, which by following the racist and supremacist ideology of “Hindutva” had, what he feared, taken the road of self-destruction.

“What we saw in New Delhi last night is just the beginning,” he said during a ceremony held to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s responsible and resolute response to Indian aggression of February 26 last year.

The prime minister expressed his pride over the way the armed forces, the whole nation and its political leadership on both sides of the aisle in the parliament responded in the aftermath of Pulwama incident.

“It shows signs of a mature nation, which was put to a crisis and the way it emerged out of the critical situation. The whole world acknowledged it,” he added.

He said the situation could aggravate after the Indian aggression of Feb 26 last year, but the armed forces and the nation showed ‘grace under maturity’.

Members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, services chiefs, members of diplomatic corps and media representatives attended the ceremony.

The prime minister said they knew that India would show aggression after the Pulwama incident, but the country and its armed forces were ready to response.

Even, the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, he said, had locked the Indian targets during the three-day standoff in February last, but they restrained. Even the captured Indian pilot was returned back as a goodwill gesture, he added.

The prime minister said in that scenario, he had strong confidence in Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, air and naval chiefs, and in the professionalism and capability of the armed forces.

The Pakistan armed forces had been the battle hardened as they had fought the world’s toughest fight against terrorism, he added.

Imran Khan also appreciated the local media for showing a mature approach to the crises, which was in sharp contrast to the behaviour of Indian media whipping a war hysteria.

The whole political leadership of the country despite their differences was on the same page, he added.

Dilating upon the recent situation in the neighbouring country, the prime minister said India had put itself in the precarious condition by implementing the fascist, racist and totalitarianism ideology under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) driven government, which also put the regional peace into peril.

When such philosophy based upon supremacy of race was built upon hatred, it always led to bloodshed as the world witnessed in Rwanda, South Africa, Myanmar and Bosina, he added.

The prime minister said it was the Hindutva philosophy under which eight million Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been put into complete lockdown.

The two pieces of controversial legislation over the Indian citizenship, he said, had also directly affected 200 million Muslims, besides further marginalizing all minorities which entailed serious consequences for the whole global community.

He said when he first explained such an alarming situation to the world leaders, no one realized, due to the image of India as a country with pluralism and secularism ideology.

The prime minister also paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his far-sightedness who had realized the designs of Hindus.

He said the two sets of controversial legislation like the Indian citizenship law could not be perceived in the modern world, which was also based upon blatant human rights violations.

The situation in which the gangs of RSS directly under the influence of Nazis were out in Delhi to target Muslims would get worst, he said, and urged the international community to take notice as it would affect the whole world.

The prime minister, to the recent visit of US President to India, said Donald Trump had praised Pakistan for its role for the regional peace, which was reflection of the country’s standing in the world community.

He also shared his regret in the manner the historical facts were being distorted in India about the Muslim rulers.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan reiterated that they were witnessing the Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology taking over India.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”

The prime minister was alluding to the recent ongoing bloodbath, chaos and attacks unleashed by the RSS zealots against Muslims and other minorities in Delhi. The prime minister said that during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, he had predicted that, ‘once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse’. “Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted.

The world community must act now,” he added.