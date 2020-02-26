PSL 5 — cricket stars enjoy local Pakistani cuisine

As Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition (PSL 5) is underway, apart from playing cricket, players are also doing pop quizzes, charity events and enjoying local cuisine.

Cricket stars had two rest days as PSL 5 action will shift to Multan from Wednesday. The Karachi Kings squad headed to a restaurant in Karachi to enjoy some delicious local food.

Apart from the local cricketers, their foreign players who were in attendance include Chris Jordan, Cameron Delport and others.

Earlier, the English pacer shared his love for biryani in an interview saying he always go for it due to the spices it offers.

The United players were spotted at a famous restaurant near Saidfpur in the capital for their team dinner. They enjoyed a pleasant evening with scrumptious local food.

“Our foreigners had a great time at dinner. Loved the desi food especially the kulfi,” shared Islamabad United.

Their foreign players including Luke Ronchi, Colin Munroe, Phil Salt, Colin Ingram and Dawid Malan seem to be enjoying their time in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, owner Javed Afridi hosted a traditional dinner comprising of dum pukht (traditional Afghani dish) and penda (famous in Bannu and Waziristan) for the Zalmi players.

Multan Sultans took on Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.