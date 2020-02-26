Positivity, peace and stability

The Trump administration’s statement regarding India-Pakistan ties as a precursor to the US President’s visit to India is a positive indicator for Pakistan. The statement stopped short of directly implicating India in its consistent cross-border attacks, the treatment of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) or the Marginalization of Muslims through the citizenship amendment Act. But for once, the U.S. administration appears to be asking both sides to deescalate, which is not a line that India’s biggest trading partners generally take.

What is said in public however, often differs from private conversations and diplomatic engagements. There are reports that president trump will use this visit to voice his concerns against the CAA and the Kashmir Lockdown. This in itself is a victory for Pakistan narrative, as there is growing pressure on India to answer for its crimes against its own people. We need to understand that

President Trump is different from his predecessors and he may just mention the atrocities in Kashmir, but the U.S. government is likely to stop short of taking any real action against India.

If the United States is indeed serious in facilitating a more positive relationship between India and Pakistan, it must first look to force the eastern neighbor to the negotiation table on the Kashmir issue. We in Pakistan have already made our stance clear many a time.

Pakistan is open to discussing this matter with India, with or without the help of a third party. The ball has always been in India’s court. If India refuses to play by the rules, then other states must intercede on behalf of Kashmir. Hopefully the Trump administration understands that and the need for positivity for the sake of peace and stability. Let us hope for the best and positivity to prevail.

Witnessing scathing response of international community, the United Nations secretary General Antonio Guterres has joined those appealing for “a strong felling of international solidarity, a strong feeling of support to china in these difficult circumstances” as well as an avoidance of discriminatory practices against Chinese asking people to refrain from judging quickly and blaming china with negligence, the World Health Organization “WHO” officials said that people should not rush to guess what china knew. “Nobody knows for sure if they were hiding (anything)”, the WHO said, adding, if they had, the virus would have spread earlier to neighboring countries. “The logic does not support the idea (of a cover up). “It is wrong to jump to conclusions”;. China, he said deserved deliberate and qualified praise. “They identified the pathogen and shared the sequence immediately” he said, helping other countries to quick diagnoses. They quarantined huge cities such as Wuhan. “Can’t you appreciate that? They should be thanked for hammering the epicentre. They are actually protecting the rest of the world” the WHO official also praised Mr.Xi” I was stunned by the knowledge he had. He was personally living it. That is good leadership.

No country should play negatively in a matter of political, social and economic upheavals. It can affect all areas of society and that’s why we have to take it seriously. To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, economic and social upheaval than any terrorist attack. International media and governments that have inborn antipathy against china need to understand that negativity is never helpful in solving problems and tackling issues. Pakistan has extended solidarity with China’s on virus outbreak. Chinese president appreciated Pakistan’s gesture and expressed profound gratitude. On the bilateral relations he underscored china’s commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level.

Back home, Punjab governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said the other day that Pakistan was defeating India on every front including diplomatic, Indian conspiracies against Pakistan at the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) had failed and the FATF appreciation for Pakistan was not being absorbed by it, he added. The governor termed indiscriminate firing (by Indian armed forces) at the line of control (LOC) terrorism, adding that Indian Premier Narendra Modi had not only become danger for peace but also for his own country. The governor said that RSS (Rashtriya Sawayam Sevak Sangh) rogues were killers of minorities in India. He Further Said, “220 million Pakistanis Stand by the Pakistan Army. The entire world community is acknowledging Pakistan’s role in elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace.

Today Pakistan is becoming cradle of peace in real terms, while America and Britain have declared Pakistan as safer country for their citizens and people from across the world are coming to Pakistan” he added. He also said that compared with various countries including India, minorities were more independent and free in Pakistan, and kartarpur corridor project was a gift by the government of Pakistan for the Sikh community from all over the world.

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javad Bajwa has said that operation Radd Ul Fassad has consolidated gains of all past military operations against terrorists. Launched on 22 February 2017 across the country, the operation indiscriminately eliminated residual latent threat of terrorism and ensured security of Pakistan borders, the COAS said as the operation completed it 3-years this week. In this journey, security forces and intelligence agencies support backed by the entire nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in terms of men and material. Tribute to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride,” the Inter-services public Relations (ISPR) directorate quoted the army chief as having said on the occasion. General Bajwa saluted the resilient nation in defeating extremist’s ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces. “gains of 2-decades of war on terror shell be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost”, the COAS added.

Pakistan Army averted more than 400 terrorist’s plans during the period of 3 years. Since 22-February 2017 Pakistan Army conducted more than 1,49,000 intelligence-based operations across the country. During the same period, Pak Army issued more than 3800 threat warnings which helped save hundreds of precious lives. In war against terrorism since 2001-2020, more than 350 major and more than 850 minor operations were conducted by Pakistan Army. Karachi, as a consequence, also moved from 6th on crimes index in world capitals to 91st position due to the efforts of Pak Army. This fact related to crimes index needs systematic research to determine the relationships of crime and crime control methodology that really work. Experts in fields of criminology; community development; and management can help in preparing a research design in consultation with military and civil administration such a research can also help in understanding if there is any relationship between terrorists and criminals in the general sense of the term. Research studies can also explain if there are any intervening factors that play in a given situation of ‘governing of men’ and ‘law and order’.

The United Nations secretary general’s four-day visit in simple terms, could be termed a diplomatic win for Pakistan. We were able to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively as possible. UNSG Antonio Guterres referred to the definitive UN repots on rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and admitted that Kashmir deserved every human right every other individual is entitled to which tells us that the UN understands who the aggressor is in this conflict. Heeven went as far as to admit that the citizenship Amendment Act in India may leave Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir Stateless. India will not accept any third-party mediation are old policy fallbacks for the government across the border. It is clear the ‘eastern neighbor’ wants to keep the conflict alive, and this is where the true test of the UN and its Secretary General lies. The secretary general indicated the importance of following the Security Council’s resolutions on this matter. But will we see any tangible action? This remains to be seen.

The writer is former Director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a public policy expert, political analyst and an established author.