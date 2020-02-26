Implementation of UNSC resolutions only way for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed that implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions remained the only way for peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He was talking to Gen Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Egyptian Commander-in-Chief and Minister for Defence and Military Production, who called on him here.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The prime minister dilated in detail on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the inhuman lockdown and communications blockade which had continued since August 5, 2019 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris.

He underlined that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s extremist and discriminatory policies were not only targeting India’s minorities, but also imperiling peace and security in the region.

The prime minister highlighted the close, cordial relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

He recalled his meetings with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Makkah and New York during 2019 and underscored the shared commitment of the leadership in the two countries to deepen bilateral collaboration in diverse fields.

Imran Khan also reiterated the resolve to take Pakistan-Egypt relations to a new level.

In the context of enhanced high-level exchanges, he added that he looked forward to President Sisi’s visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Gen Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed conveyed the cordial greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Noting the strong Egypt-Pakistan bilateral relations, he expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programmes and joint exercises.

Gen Zaki Mohamed reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.