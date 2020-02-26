Official acknowledges corruption in Nai Gaj Dam

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh deputy irrigation secretary on Tuesday acknowledged corruption in the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the deputy secretary irrigation acknowledged corruption in the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

The chief justice expressed annoyance over the Sindh government for not submitting an implementation report on water price and its consumption.

He said that despite having the largest water reservoir, the people of Sindh were craving for water. He asked why Sindh remained behind always in every project.

He asked who was preventing the Sindh government from the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the embezzlement was also made in Rs6 billion federal funds released for the Nai Gaj Dam.

The Sindh deputy secretary irrigation said that 64 small dams were being constructed in the province.

He acknowledged corruption in Nai Gaj Dam and said the anti-corruption department had sought permission for action against 17 people.

The chief justice asked whether the chief minister would allow the anti-corruption department for the action.

He said that the polluted water was flowing into the Kanjher Lake. There was no system of crop cultivation in our country, he added.

He said that such kinds of crops should be cultivated that consumed less water.

He said that the cultivation of sugarcane crops instead of cotton was damaging the country. Being an agricultural country, the country had to import cotton, he added.

He said that farmers were cultivating sugarcane under the pressure of mill owners.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that if the industry was getting water-free they would not value water.

He observed that underground water in Lahore, Kasur, Karachi and Hyderabad had been contaminated.

The SC adjourned the hearing for a month, seeking reports on the implementation of recommendations from the four provinces.