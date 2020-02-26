South African Legend Batsman Reveals About Babar Azam

Hashim Amla a Legendary South African batsman, impressed by the work ethics of run-machine Babar Azam, says that he will only get better from here.

“Babar Azam is a wonderful player” he said this in an interview with a local cricket website along-with that having retired just recently, he has also played with Babar Azam.

Over the last year, he has been a wonderful player.

He is getting better and better and at a young age that he is at, he will have to go through ups and downs like anybody but he is a great talent

and his work ethic is very good.

Hashim Amla is involved with Peshawar Zalmi as a batting mentor in his first stint at the PSL.

He has expressed his satisfaction with the security arrangements and is enjoying his 3rd trip to the country.