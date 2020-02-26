South African Legend Batsman Reveals About Babar Azam

Hashim Amla a Legendary South African batsman, impressed by the work ethics of run-machine Babar Azam, says that he will only get better from here.“Babar Azam is a wonderful player” he said this in an interview with a local cricket website along-with that having retired just recently, he has also played with Babar Azam.Over the last year, he has been a wonderful player.He is getting better and better and at a young age that he is at, he will have to go through ups and downs like anybody but he is a great talentand his work ethic is very good.Hashim Amla is involved with Peshawar Zalmi as a batting mentor in his first stint at the PSL.He has expressed his satisfaction with the security arrangements and is enjoying his 3rd trip to the country.It’s been a very enjoyable trip. To be very honest, the security arrangements have been excellent. We have thoroughly enjoyed how professional everything has been. The Zalmi team has been very warm and welcoming.They are a fantastic franchise to be involved with. Talking about his experience with Zalmi, the 36-year-old has said that he is delighted to be involved with the franchise.