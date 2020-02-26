Abbasi, Iqbal expected to be freed from jail today

Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal are scheduled to be freed from jail today.

In this regard, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court will issue the release orders for both leaders after they submit their surety bonds worth Rs10 million. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were granted bail yesterday by the Islamabad High Court in the corruption cases.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Narowal Sports Complex and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption references respectively.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah heard the bail plea of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case. The bench ordered the former minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

Meanwhile, the two-member bench of IHC had ordered former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal to submit Rs10 million surey bond for the bail in Narowal Sports City case.

NAB sources said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.