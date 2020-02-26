Govt’s decision not to extend Nawaz’s bail is positive step: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Punjab government’s decision not to extend former premier Nawaz Sharif’s bail was a positive step.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry praised Punjab government’s decision by saying that the next step would be determining whether his medical reports on which the bail was granted as a part of scam or not.

He demanded an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif related to his medical reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaudhry demanded to probe why Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were not being sent from the United Kingdom.

He also stated that granting bail to Zardari or Nawaz is not important, the masses are interested in that how the looted money will be brought back to the country.

“Till today he (Nawaz) has not been admitted to any hospital in London,” he said, adding that nothing specific had been shared with the government regarding the PML-N supremo’s health and the matter had been “lingering on”.

He said the Punjab cabinet had decided that there was “no legal, moral or medical basis without any concrete proof” for further extension of Nawaz’s bail.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz, rejected the government’s claim that the family has not submitted fresh medical reports to the committee.

In a series of tweets, Dr Adnan claimed that the government’s decision to not extend his patient’s bail was based on ill-intent.