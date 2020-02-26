Turkey’s Affordable Pegasus Airlines Comes to Pakistan

A low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines from Turkey, is all set to commence its operations next month in Pakistan.

The airline will start its flight operations from the commercial capital of Pakistan, Karachi to Turkey’s tourism hub, Istanbul from its first flight starting from March 28 this year.

According to reports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a permit to Pegasus Airlines.

The new airline will not only facilitate businessmen and overseas Pakistanis but it will also pave the way towards increasing trade and tourism between the two countries in the future.

The Turkish low-cost carrier will operate four flights per week from Karachi to Istanbul and Istanbul to Karachi.

In recent years, Pakistan’s relationship with Turkey has improved on a diplomatic level which has had its impact on the economic front as well.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his reasent visit, number of trade agreements were signed in the areas of defense, finance, trade, economy, customs, agriculture, banking, and finance, etc.

The second Turkish carrier will be Pegasus Airlines, has its presence in Pakistan after Turkish Airlines, which has been operating for several years. Last year, it carried out over 600 flights carrying more than 0.15 million passengers that embarked and disembarked from various cities of Pakistan.