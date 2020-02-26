Maya gets emotional on seeing crowd chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during PSL 2020

Actress Maya Ali, who was snapped cheering for her team Quetta Gladiators recently, has said that whether we play for different teams, one thing she always witnesses during the PSL matches is that we all gather for Pakistan as a nation.

The Diyar-e-Dil actress took to Instagram and shared some photos clicked during Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings match in Karachi on Sunday, and wrote, “Its not easy to play in front of thousands of people and sometimes under a lot of pressure, I still can’t imagine but as a brand ambassador of @quetta.gladiators i can feel that and yesterday was truly a tough match for both teams but #purpleforce did it… Congratulations to the whole team of Quetta gladiators, well done …”

“Also I want to add one more important thing, whether we play for different teams, one thing I always witness during the PSL matches is that we all gather for Pakistan as a nation, and I get really emotional to see crowds saying Pakistan Zindabad and that moment makes me feel more proud being Pakistani…” she went on.

“We fight, we support different cities but we only stand for PAKISTAN… #quettagladiators #psl2020 #pakistanzindabad.”