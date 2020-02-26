Shaneira excited over special gift from Karachi Kings

Activist turned actor Shaniera Akram is elated to have her own personalized Karachi Kings jersey to support her favourite team during Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition. She is the wife of former Pakistan skipper and incumbent Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram. Taking to Instagram on Monday, an excited Shaniera shared a picture of T-shirt gifted to her by Karachi Kings with ‘Bhabi’ written over it. “Yeah, the first time anyone personalised my T-shirt and I couldn’t be more proud, thank you Karachi Kings, now let’s win this in style,” she wrote. Kings have won one of out of two matches in PSL 5 so far. They will take on Multan Sultans on Friday.