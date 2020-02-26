Mehwish gratified over progress work on washrooms at Jinnah International Airport

Nearly a month after Mehwish Hayat was irked by the ‘dirty and stinking’ ladies room at Karachi airport, the actress was gratified over the progress work being carried out.

The Load Wedding actress took to Twitter sharing some photos from the progress work and wrote, “So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms.”

She added, “Airports are the 1st impression that visitors have of our country & it should be good one.”

“Thank you to the authorities who listened to my request and took action,” the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress further said.

Last month, Mehwish Hayat had highlighted the issue of poor sanitation in the ladies room at Karachi airport and termed it ‘dirty and stinking’, drawing the attention of the authorities towards it.