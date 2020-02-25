Former city Nazim Naimatullah Khan passes away in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader and former Nazim of Karachi Naimatullah Khan has passed away in Karachi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. President Arif Alvi, JI chief Sirajul Haq, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imran Ismail and others have expressed grief over the sad demise of former Karachi Nazim Naimatullah Khan. He was 89 years old. According to JI spokesperson, his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow (Wednesday) in Karachi. Naimatullah Khan’s daughter and son are currently out of the country. His funeral prayers will be offered after they reach Pakistan, confirmed JI spokesperson in a statement. Naimatullah Khan was born in 1930. He graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism and a Law Degree from Karachi University. Naimatullah Khan was elected City Nazim (Mayor) in 2001. He was the first Nazim of Karachi after the devolution plan under former President Pervez Musharraf regime in Pakistan.