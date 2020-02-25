“TECNO keeping the legacy of winning hearts alive by Real-time Cricket Superstar Challenge”

TECNO, a leading mobile phone brand, is stepping ahead swiftly in the market with its consumer-centric approach. The brand ensures to feel the pulse of the consumer demand and always gives prime importance to its valuable customers.

Recently TECNO has made a successful wrap up of ‘Real-time Cricket Superstar challenge’, a campaign, much bigger and better than before. The challenge was conducted in three major cities of Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Umer Gul lead the campaign respectively. The whole concept of this offline campaign created a buzz in social media and received tremendous feedback on all ends.

A student at Iqra University Islamabad talked to the media team stating;“I would like to congratulate TECNO mobile for launching their strong brand. Over a period of time, they have progressed quietwell; the quality, the services and features they are offering are excellent. I would like to give my regards to the whole team for launching this event. It was a great event, students enjoyed it a lot.I would like to wish the brand best of luck and the whole team for giving their 100%.”

Mehreen, a publisher from ‘Parhlo’ shared her views while admiring the brand for conducting a great cricket oriented event in Karachi. She praised the brand’s effort to bring such exciting campaigns at regular intervals. Mehreen in her video message also encourages TECNO to bring more events of such kind.

The appreciation, love and positive feedback are very encouraging for the brand. TECNO believes that this feedback directly influences what changes we make for the next event, what aspects we want to highlight more, and what parts need to stay exactly the same. This feedback is invaluable to us.