Jordanian-American woman appointed as Trump’s adviser

Jordanian American woman Julia Nesheiwat has been appointed by the US president as the country’s interior security adviser. Nesheiwat currently serves as Florida’s Chief Resilience Officer.

She has previously worked as the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources implementing policies in energy, water and critical infrastructure protection.

Nesheiwat’s resume also includes leading interagency initiatives at the federal level, developing public-private partnerships to promote U.S. investment opportunities and advancing national security and environmental interests.

She will replace U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter Brown who was moved out of his role just six months after taking the job.

Nesheiwat will work under National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien who she previously served with at the State Department.

Nesheiwat was the U.S. presidential deputy envoy for hostage affairs and later was acting envoy when O’Brien left the department. The department helped accomplish one of Trump’s top priorities, freeing dozens of American hostages.

She’s also the longtime partner of U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, though that relationship does not appear to have been a factor in her latest appointment.

In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, Nesheiwat focused on natural disaster preparedness and disaster response. She also worked on infrastructure improvement plans.

A former U.S. Army captain, Nesheiwat has expertise in military intelligence and served a tour in Baghdad as a political-military and operations adviser to Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq head L. Paul Bremer, according to Politico.

Nesheiwat, who holds a Ph.D. from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, also previously served as chief of staff for policy in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under former President George W. Bush’s administration.

She worked at the State Department for seven years, eventually becoming assistant secretary for energy.