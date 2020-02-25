Court dismisses case against first lady’s son

The Lahore High Court ruled on Monday on a habeas corpus motion for the recovery of two brothers who were allegedly arrested at the request of Ibrahim Maneka, First Lady’s son from previous husband Khawar Maneka.

The court on Thursday summoned a stepson of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition accusing him of being involved in a case of abduction committed with the help of police.

Petitioner Mohammad Hassan moved the court for recovery of his two brothers who, he said, had business relations with Ibrahim Maneka, the son of first lady Bushra Bibi from her previous husband Khawar Maneka.

The petitioner said that one of his brothers, Ijaz Ahmad, borrowed a car from Ibrahim and unfortunately got it damaged in a road accident. At this, he said, Ibrahim started demanding a huge amount of money as compensation.

He alleged that Ibrahim being an influential person got picked his two brothers, Ijaz and Ahsan, with the help of local police.

The petitioner said he had approached the respondent for release of his brothers, but the latter declined to do so until the payment of Rs150 million was made.

However, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun disposed of the petition in light of the police report. A law officer told the court that the petitioner’s brothers were detained by Heyr police for being named suspects in a fraud case. Mr. Maneka also appeared before the court.