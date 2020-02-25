NASA needs your help to design a Venus rover

NASA does its best to involve the public in its various projects and missions, probably because it knows how much we all love science and space, but when it comes to actually design the hardware that will go on to explore other worlds, those jobs are usually kept in-house. That trend might be changing with the ongoing development of a rover destined for Venus.

The space agency wants the public’s input to help design a sensor that could work within the design of a rugged rover that would eventually call Venus home. NASA needs an obstacle avoidance sensor that could be installed on its would-be Venus rover, and it’s willing to pay $30,000 for a viable concept.

“Earth and Venus are basically sibling planets, but Venus took a turn at one point and became inhospitable to life as we know it,” said Jonathan Sauder, principal investigator for the Automaton Rover for Extreme Environments concept.

Exploring and studying the surface of Venus could help us understand the planet’s evolution and could contribute to a better understanding of Earth’s climate, NASA says.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the public to design a component that could one day end up on another celestial body,” said Ryon Stewart, challenge coordinator for the NASA Tournament Lab.

“NASA recognizes that good ideas can come from anywhere and that prize competitions are a great way to engage the public’s interest and ingenuity and make space exploration possible for everyone.”