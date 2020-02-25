Former Karachi Nazim Naimatullah Khan passes away

Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.He was 89 years old. Born in Ajmer Sharif (India) in 1930, Khan served as the 26th mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005.A graduate of the Punjab University’s journalism programme, Khan also had a law degree from Karachi University. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed great sorrow at the the former nazim’s passing.“He was responsible for rebuilding and renovating Karachi,” Ismail said. “When Naimatullah became Karachi’s mayor, he worked on uplifting of the city and gave a master plan for its development,” Dr Meraj said.“Besides this, Naimatullah also initiated welfare and philanthropist activities in drought hit areas of Thar. He also established a hospital in the ares,” Dr Meraj said, while adding that he also initiated public interest litigation “against encroachment of Karachi’s parks and other prominent areas facing China-cutting.”Khan was the mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005. He resigned from office in June 2005, and was not re-elected in Pakistan’s next local city elections.