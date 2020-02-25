Former Karachi Nazim Naimatullah Khan passes away

Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 89 years old.

Born in Ajmer Sharif (India) in 1930, Khan served as the 26th mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005.

A graduate of the Punjab University’s journalism programme, Khan also had a law degree from Karachi University.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed great sorrow at the the former nazim’s passing.