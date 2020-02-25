India is a peaceful, tolerant and democratic country, Alice Wells

The Special Assistant Assistant of the United States has cheered the Indian teachers and said that India is an independent peaceful, democratic and tolerant country.

In a message posted on the social media site, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, says the United States has good relations with Pakistan, and both countries are in a patch to ease tensions in the region.

Wells added that there is hope for greater tension and stability in the region, which interests not only the United States but other countries. In this regard, Pakistanis appreciate the efforts. The efforts of the United States have begun to show signs of great progress with Pakistan.

She also praised the Indian economy this time. Alice said that India is an important emerging economic center and that other countries should learn from it, but exaggerated on the occasion, saying that India was an independent peaceful, democratic and tolerant country. country

It should be noted that there are intense protests, and violent acts against the controversial citizenship law in the Indian capital, New Delhi. This is why the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was received by PM Modi in Ahmedabad instead of going directly to the Indian capital.

The president of the United States will visit New Delhi in the second and last part of the visit. Section 144 applies throughout the city to avoid violent acts before the arrival of the president of the United States. While educational institutions have been closed.