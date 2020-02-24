Govt considering reduction in prices of electricity: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while terming energy sector as vital for the country’s economic progress, said reduction in electricity price, energy reforms and overcoming power losses are the priorities of the government.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting on proposals to reduce the cost of electricity, attended by Planning Minister Asad Umer, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar and relevant federal secretaries.

Imran Khan said the government is cognizant of the problems faced by electricity consumers and is making efforts to ensure stability in prices to facilitate common man. He said the government is providing relief to consumers using 100 to 300 units of electricity. He regretted that negligence of previous governments on power projects and administrative reforms put unnecessary burden on electricity consumers.

The prime minister said the government is aware of the problems faced by the masses. “It is our utmost effort to stabilize the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan over various proposals and steps to increase production of technological items and their export. Giving the briefing, the minister apprised the prime minister that they have identified 252 products in chemicals, bio-technology, machinery, textile, base metals, plastic and others in which foreign reserves can be earned at the international level through enhanced production and by decreasing their import. In this regard, he said, the ministry has been formulating three, seven and 10-year programmes.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Narcotics Control Sheheryar Afridi, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani and other secretaries concerned and senior officials attended the meeting.

Briefing over the high-tech industrial development, national capacity and future strategy was also given and the minister highlighted certain proposals over different important projects in this connection. In the first phase, Fawad said, herbal, food and medicines sectors will be given attention so that export volume of such items can be widened and it can be brought to 3 per cent of overall export of technological items till 2030.

The prime minister was also apprised about the progress on the establishment of Jhelum Industrial Bio-Technology Park and other related issues.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals highlighted by the minister for the increase of technological products at the national level and assured that the government would fully extend its cooperation.

The minister also briefed the prime minister that the ministry has retrieved 25 acres of land worth billions of rupees belonging to Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in Lahore from a relative of a political figure. The political personality had illegally encroached upon the land by using his relations and power, he added.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of minister and other officials concerned for retrieving the precious government property.