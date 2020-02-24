Pakistan on alert; deploys rapid response teams at Iran border

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said a rapid response health team has been deployed at the Pak-Iran border to have a check on suspected coronavirus patients.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review coronavirus preventive measures, he said the government has increased the number of health staff at Pak-Iran border keeping in view the report of coronavirus cases in Iran. He said besides regular collection of data of passengers from Iran and China, those from Iran also have to fill health declaration forms distributed among them by aeroplane staff or border authorities.

Dr Mirza said the government has provided coronavirus diagnostic facilities in Quetta, while an effective screening mechanism has been adopted at all points of entry (POE) in the country. He said so far 100 suspected cases have been received, who were declared negative after medical tests. No coronavirus case has been reported from Pakistan so far, he maintained.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the coronavirus diagnostic facilities are also available at Aga Khan Hospital and Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital. He said the government is strictly following its action plan, which was prepared for prevention of coronovirus. The emergency core committee is regularly holding its meetings, he said, adding that the federal health ministry is in touch with the provinces while an emergency operation cell has been established at the ministry.

He said the health staff deputed at the Taftan and other border crossings will be responsible to screen all the passengers and no one will be allowed to enter Pakistan without proper screening. He expressed concern on outbreak and deaths from coronavirus in Iran. “We’re very concerned with the outbreak of coronavirus in Qom, Iran causing five deaths,” he said. “We are alert and monitoring the situation closely and taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe. We fully support efforts of Iran in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them,” he added.

Pakistan had on Sunday closed its Taftan border with Iran, stopping movement of people in light of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. A large number of pilgrims and traders travel to Iran via the Taftan border crossing on a daily basis. Authorities sealed the border and introduced screening procedures and increased patrolling in a bid to ensure the infection does not spread to Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced to suspend flight operations to China till March 15. PIA spokesperson said decision about extending or ending the suspension will be taken after reviewing the situation.