Imran running economy through words: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the country’s economy through words rather than logic.

In a statement, the opposition leader in National Assembly said since the ruling party took over, the interest rate and inflation rose 14 and 15 per cent respectively. “The public has been deprived of flour and sugar,” he said.

Shehbaz Sahrif said the current government is blaming the previous governments and taking credit for their work. “Jungles will provide jobs, while peace will be in grave,” said Shehbaz, mocking Imran Khan for his earlier statement regarding achieving state of peace in Pakistan.

In reaction, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Shehbaz Sharif’s statement is ‘tale of the PML-N loot and plunder from his own mouth’. She said it is ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems are now talking about their resolution. She said that the people remember closure of industries in the PML-N rule, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan has revived the industrial sector.

She said that Shahbaz Sharif is drawing salary and perks from the parliament but not performing his duties as opposition leader. Those who looted and plundered national wealth have gone abroad on the pretext of medical treatment to fill coffers of their children, she said, and asked why Shahbaz Sharif is issuing statements from abroad and not returning home.