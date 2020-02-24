Speaker Pervaiz Elahi disposes of PA deputy speaker’s privilege motion against police

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi disposed of the privilege motion of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari regarding the misbehaviour of police with Mazari as the law minister submitted the report of the motion in the House on Monday. As per the details, the session of Punjab Assembly started after a delay of more than two hours from its scheduled time of 3 PM in the evening with Speaker Elahi in the chair. Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Raja Basharat submitted the sealed report of the privilege motion in the House and said that whatever decision is made by the Speaker will be accepted to the government. The Speaker disposed of the matter after the sealed report was submitted in the House.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Speaker Mazari had moved a privilege motion against the police over an incident in which Mazari along with his staff wasn’t allowed to go inside the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at GOR-I by the security officials deputed there last month. “I went to meet CM at GOR-I on 26th January along with my staff member but the police stopped me at the gate and said that my staff member can’t enter the CM Secretariat,” said Mazari in his privilege motion. I asked the police officials deputed there to search my official vehicle and my staff because it doesn’t carry any arms but they flatly refused, he added. The behavior of the police staff was very rude and insulting with me despite knowing that I am the Deputy Speaker and the Custodian of this august House, read the privilege motion. The whole House was unanimous while demanding an action against the police and Speaker constituted a special committee over the issue. Elahi constituted a committee of the House under his supervision that comprised of Law Minister Raja Basharat, Deputy Speaker Mazari and PML-N senior lawmaker Malik Nadeem Kamran that summoned the IG Police. Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir appeared before the committee in person over the privilege motion of Mazari as Speaker made it clear that no business of the House will be taken till the IG appears before the committee.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the Chief Minister and Deputy Speaker at latter’s official residence in which the issue was also discussed. “The CM assured Deputy Speaker that his reservations will be addressed and concrete steps will be made to stop such incidents in the future,” read the press release issued by the office of Deputy Speaker. The issue has been resolved amicably and I am grateful to Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for his positive role throughout the matter, said Mazari.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, the opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz said that it could have been better if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari avoided giving such remarks against Nawaz Sharif. Bilawal has said few days ago that Nawaz Sharif was also once a ‘selected’ leader. “Bilawal first should look at the charter of democracy signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif before giving such remarks,” said Hamza. The session will resume again on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a resolution seeking resignations of Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar was tabled in Punjab Assembly.

According to details, the resolution presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly Uzma Bukhari also demanded contempt of court inquiry against the federal minister and the special assistant.

On the other hand, Farogh Naseem apologised to former attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor over statement against him. He said that Anwar Mansoor was like his elder brother and that he has withdrawn his remarks against him.

Earlier, Farogh Naseem had told that Anwar Mansoor’s statement in SC was in his personal capacity and government had nothing to do with it. He said that government did not know about the arguments of ex-AGP in the apex court.

No one has appreciated the statement of Anwar Mansoor, as all the judges are honourable for the government, he added.

Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan had submitted a written apology note in the SC over his controversial statement.

In the apology letter, Anwar Mansoor said that he had the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and that he cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honour, honesty and integrity of the apex court.

“I withdraw my statement made on February 18, 2020 and unconditionally apologize for having made the same,” he added.

On February 20, Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned as AGP after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded him to quit through its press release.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had forwarded his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi, which states, “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its Press Release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan… Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate-General Sindh, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for. Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution. “I wish my successor the very best of success and pray that God may continue to shower His countless blessings on our motherland and nation.”