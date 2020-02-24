Jaafar Jackson visits a TCF school in Korangi

During his recent visit to Pakistan, singer and songwriter Jaafar Jackson visited a The Citizens Foundation (TCF) school in Korangi, where he was briefed about TCF’s work and mission to educate the less privileged children of Pakistan.

Jaafar took this opportunity to interact with the students and school staff and highly appreciated TCF’s efforts in enabling education for children living in extreme poverty. He was highly impressed by TCF’s scale of operations and success in breaking down barriers to education.

TCF is a strong advocate of the belief that a truly informed and educated society forms the foundation of a progressive state and instils in its citizens the ability to adapt and evolve with changing times. It is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 23 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged. The TCF model focuses on providing quality education through purpose-built schools located in the heart of Pakistan’s urban slums and rural communities.

The organisation ensures that girls represent nearly 50 percent of overall student enrolment. To magnify its impact, improve enrolment and quality of education, TCF is also adopting government schools across Pakistan.