Khalilur Rehman Qamar reveals hidden secrets of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar has uncovered some hidden secrets of romantic drama television series ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ during a live programme.

Answering anchor Waseem Badami’s questions during ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, Qamar said that many actresses attempted to gain popularity by making false claims for getting offers for a role in the blockbuster drama serial.

The writer said, “When the drama was breaking all previous records of other serials, many actresses made claims for rejecting an offer to play a role by themselves just to gain popularity. This is like, I can also claim to be offered to become the president of the United States (US) but I suggested the public for providing an opportunity to Trump.”

“Director Nadeem Baig had suggested names of three actresses for a lead role in that drama, however, I am the authority to finalise a name,” said the writer.

When asked about the last scene of the drama, Mr Qamar revealed, “Once, when I was at the studio I have received a call from my brother which told me that our father suffered a heart attack. I reached there after 12 minutes when my father was admitted to the hospital. I was standing at the distance of around 10 feet and witnessed a flatline in the ECG monitor but I saw my father was still talking to my brother.”

“Later, the doctors told me that my father has only 10-12 minutes left of his life. After listening to this, I told my brother to come out of the room and get in the room to see my father. When he was talking to me, he took his last breath and passed away.”

Mr Qamar later said that he has never engaged himself into a work in which he is inexperienced.

Answering a question about the criticism he faces from a certain group of feminists, the ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ writer was of the opinion that he has always adopted a stance that a good woman possesses the power to say ‘no’ but the same opportunity is not with a good man. He justified his stance, saying that a woman is naturally loyal as compared to a man who is usually unfaithful.