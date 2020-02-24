Hira Mani says her husband makes her world ‘magical’

Actress Hira Mani says her husband Salman Saqib AKA Mani makes her world magical.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared loved-up photos with the host and said that everything feels magical with him.

“Tumhare saath sub Golden Kion lagta hai jese ye dunia golden color ki hai or hum Urh rahey hain jese sub magic hai jese shiny shiny bright bright,” she wrote.

The artists had a love marriage in 2008 and have two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim. The actress has been a part of the showbiz industry for four years.

She ventured into the industry by taking on the role of a host alongside her husband.

Hira said in a recent interview that she is inspired by Mani’s positive attitude towards life and how he deals with tough situations calmly.