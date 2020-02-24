Asim Azhar is cool with Ali Zafar releasing a new PSL anthem

Singer and actor Ali Zafar is working on a new Pakistan Super League anthem on public demand after PSL 5’s official anthem received a lot of flak on social media.

Asim Azhar, who sung the official song, along with Ali Azmat and Haroon is cool with the new anthem Channo singer will release soon.

Answering a fan’s question about whether he feels disrespected by Ali Zafar producing a song for the league, Asim Azhar wrote on Twitter, “Ismay insult ki kya baat hai?” he asked. “He’s my senior and I respect him for the work he has done. I’d be more than happy to support anything for the betterment of Pakistan.”

The singer added, “Yehi tou masla hai, hum aapas mai hi batay hue hain. Aik dusray ko support karnay ki zarurat hai,” concluded the star.

Ali retweeted his response and reacted with a heart emoji.

Prominent actor and host Fahad Mustafa also lauded his positive attitude by saying: “Respect. You are firecracker of a performer buddy Agay barho keep shining.”

There’s social media hype around Ali Zafar and Ali Azmat statements following an indirect exchange between two renowned personalities from the music industry of Pakistan.

Azmat had accused rival artists of employing bloggers to mock his PSL song.

To this, Ali Zafar responded with a sarcastic video saying not just the PSL 5 anthem, he can be held accountable for any crisis that takes place in people’s life.

Fans are looking forward to Zafar’s anthem which starts with “Jab Hum Niklain Tou Aandhi Aati Hai.” He announced he is working on one on Sunday.