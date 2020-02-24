Crackdown on anti-social elements continues in Punjab on IG’s orders

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Shoaib Dastgir has directed all RPOs and DPOs submit all reports regarding actions of police teams against professional criminals and anti-social elements, and also speed up the intelligence-based operations against them so that protection of wealth and properties of people may be improved.

He further said that the security plan in sensitive places, religious spots and educational institutions should be reviewed and the deputed officials on such places should be briefed about the challenges and sensitivities of their duties. In this way, Lodhran police took actions against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, thieves, dacoits, drugs peddlers and holders of illegal weapons and achieved success in this regard. The Lodhran DPO further told that during the 22 days of month of February, Lodhran police registered 361 cases whereas 7 A category, 102 B category proclaimed offenders have been arrested.

Moreover, 28 cases have been registered against aerial firing and illegal weapons holding, 04 klashankoves, 05 guns, 18 pistols, 01 revolver, 81 bullets have been recovered. In action against drugs peddlers 62 cases have been registered and 8.432 kilo charas, 941 litres of bottled wine, 6 working alcohols kilns and 05 drinkers had been detained. Moreover, 7 gangs wanted in different cases have been traced and 20 of their gang members have been arrested. Stolen amount of almost Rs 3,008,000 have been recovered. Gambling houses were raided in order to eliminate this curse and 15 cases have been registered along with arresting 45 accused. Gambling cards, luddu and gambling money have been seized from them and the accused have been sent to jail. Upon violation of amplifier and sound act, 09 accused have been arrested after registering 07 cases. 03 accused have been arrested after registering 03 cases due to violation of tenancy act. 05 accused have been arrested for providing shelters to the proclaimed offenders.

DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that with effective information technology and timely reforms have enhanced the working efficiency of Punjab Police in accordance with the current age by which not only operation against professional criminals has been speeded up but also community policing is also being promoted so that the mutual coordination and trust environment between police and public may be improved.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened at the Central Police Office to review the annual performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir that was chaired by Additional IGP Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Satara Imtiaz).

The meeting was also attended by other officers including SSP Headquarters Shaista Nadeem, Regional SPs, District DSPs, and on this occasion, the performance of PHP in the year 2019 was compared with the performance of the year 2018. The agenda of the meeting included performance reports, audit, welfare, discipline and road safety of commuters. All regional heads gave presentations on the annual performance of their region, while PHP force performance, traffic accidents and operations against anti-social elements were also discussed.

Appreciating the performance of Gujranwala and Faisalabad Regions at the meeting, Additional IG PHP directed that other Regions should improve their overall performance on the same pattern. Additional IGPH Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan issued instructions to the officers, saying that as per the vision of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the PHP personnel should perform their duties as “facilitating force” for facilitating and protecting the passengers on the roads for a better level of cooperation between citizens and PHP. The presence of PHP at roads will reduce the morale of criminals and the safety of the commuters will increase.

“To prevent the accidents on the roads, increase the registration of cases against rash drivers, but also be careful that there is no public tightening or no bogus action. Ensure Effective patrolling and naka bandi to prevent robbery on highways. Take joint actions with District Police and Traffic Police to protect public on cities. Ensure effective naka bandi and patrolling to prevent trafficking in districts adjacent to the provincial borders.” Speaking on the clean and green Pakistan campaign, he said that this is a charity so that more trees should be planted with the help of the public. Speaking on corruption, the chair said that there is a zero tolerance policy against corruption, given that negligence in duty will not be tolerated at all. All Regional Heads and District Officers should make surprise visits in their respective areas.