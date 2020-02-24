A record number of people are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, increasing their chances of suffering a heart attack or stroke, the NHS has warned.

A “growing obesity crisis” has led to nearly two million people in England being exposed to the condition that causes the level of sugar in the blood to become too high.

As part of efforts to tackle the problem, a radical new liquid diet will be available on the NHS to put type 2 diabetes into remission.

Five thousand patients will be restricted to 800 calories per day for three months in a pilot to be rolled out from April.

This will be followed by a further nine months of support to help them maintain weight loss.

According to new NHS figures, there are 1,969,610 patients registered with a GP who have non-diabetic hyperglycaemia, a condition that puts people at risk of type 2 diabetes.

The health service warned the problem could become greater still due to the rise in obesity levels. Projections indicate the growing number of diabetes sufferers could lead to 39,000 extra people suffering a heart attack in 2035 and more than 50,000 experiencing a stroke.

One in six hospital beds is now occupied by someone with diabetes, the NHS said.

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 is caused by problems with how the hormone insulin breaks down glucose in the body.

The lifelong condition can cause excessive thirst, a need to frequently urinate and tiredness.

It can also increase the risk of serious problems with eyes, heart and nerves, and is often linked to being overweight or inactive.

According to the NHS, there were more than a million obesity diagnoses in hospital admissions last year, up from 884,000 the year before.

The NHS’s world-first diabetes prevention programme is doubling its capacity to prevent people developing the condition.

The programme identifies people at high risk of diabetes and supports them to live healthier lives and stop or delay the onset of illness through courses that last between nine and 12 months.

It has received around half a million referrals, with patients so far losing a combined weight of 43 ambulances. NHS chief executive Simon Stevens warned that “bulging waistlines” are leading to the rise in people living with type 2.