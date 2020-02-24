19 suspected criminals arrested in raids by Rangers

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have rounded up 19 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi.

The arrested were wanted in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city, said Rangers spokesman.

In their raids conducted in Kilri the soldiers arrested suspected criminal, who were later identified as Bilal aka Irani who belonged to Lyari gang war. He was wanted for their alleged involvement in target killing.

In their raids conducted in Malir, Azizzabad, Madina colony, Alfalah, Napier and Tipu sultan, the soldiers arrested ten suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Arif Hussain, Abid Sadiq, Mehboob Murtaza Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem, Sheikh Muhammad Balaj, Syed Sadam Hussain, Hamza, Ali Ibad and Riaz Ahmed. They were wanted for their alleged involvement in street crimes.

In their raids conducted in Alfalah Garden, Shahr-e-Faisal, Jackson and Napier, the soldiers arrested eight suspects, who were later identified as Faizan, Shahziab, Shoaib, Ayaz, Muhammad Younis, Sultan and Naeem. They were wanted for their alleged involvement in drug peddling cases.

Illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs were also recovered from the possession of the above-mentioned accused.

The arrested criminals are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.