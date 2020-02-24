PIA suspends flights to Beijing till Mar 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend its flights to Beijing till Mar 15 because of novel coronavirus that has left nearly 2,500 people dead in China.

The national flag carrier operates its Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flight twice a week.

According to PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez, the airline had decided to suspend its flights due to coronavirus, adding that the operation would be resumed keeping the situation in view.

Earlier, Pakistan had suspended its flight operation to and from China on Jan 30 for three days.