Govt targeting opponents by holding institutions hostage, says Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that the federal government is targeting political opponents by holding the institutions hostage.

Sanaullah, in his statement, said that the incumbent regime is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against political rivals.

He told that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in March. Former premier Nawaz Sharif is to undergo surgery which is the reason behind Shehbaz’s stay in London, Sanaullah said.

He recalled Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had claimed that no one will be willing to become prime minister after six months.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have already announced to stage protest against the government and we do not want anyone to initiate a separate campaign at the moment, he said.

The PML-N leader said the parliamentary party will take a decision regarding in-house change and an interim government will not be acceptable. PM Imran Khan exaggerates everything in his speeches, he remarked.