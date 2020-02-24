CM GB inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

Spring tree plantation drive kicked-off in Karakorum International University (KIU) in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling of Deodar at the KIU Gilgit.

While addressing a huge gathering at the university, CM said more than179 million saplings would be planted in the upcoming four-years across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Notably, the campaign has simultaneously been started in all 29 districts of the province with a target to plant over half a million saplings on the inaugural day. It aims to plant mainly native tree species saplings in public and community places, such as educational institutions, bus stops and along roadsides.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM urged the people to come forward and plant trees to make the region green. He said forest cover in the central city is already very low as compared to other districts of the region.

He dded that the people of the region should know the importance of trees. He said climate change will destroy our future if concrete measures were not taken in this regard.