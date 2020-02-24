CM Punjab to lay foundation of ‘Mother and Child Hospital’ today

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar laid the foundation of the mother and child hospital today.

The hospital consists of 600-bed will be completed with a cost of Rs 7 billion. Rs 4 billion would be spent on construction of mother and child hospital while Rs 3 billion would be spent on facilities and machinery.

The 10-storey building of the Mother and Child Hospital will have 13 operation theaters.Emergency ward will be constructed on the ground floor. In the hospital, modern healthcare facilities will be provided to mother and child

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, the Secretary Communications and Construction, the Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University and related Officials were also accompanying the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while he was laying the foundation stone of the Mother & Child Hospital.

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Mother & Childcare Hospital in Lahore Laying the foundation of a healthy future by providing healthcare facilities to mother and children for a healthy life.@UsmanAKBuzdar@Dr_YasminRashid@SHCMEHealth pic.twitter.com/9FsB641dRO — Health Department Punjab (@HealthPunjabGov) February 24, 2020

Out of total of Rs 7 billion, Rs 4 billion will be spent on the construction of the building while the remaining Rs 3 billion will be utilized for the provision of the latest medical equipments and machinery.

Notably, the Mother & Child Hospital will feature a 100-bed Emergency Department, 46-bed ICU, and HDU, and 13 Operation Theaters. It will have all facilities including Urogynecology, Gynecological Oncology, Fetal Medicine, and Infertility Treatment.

The incumbent Punjab is building six Mother & Child Care Hospitals in Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Lahore, Mianwali and Attock.