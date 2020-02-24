IHC to hear bail pleas of Shahid Khaqan, Ahsan Iqbal today

Islamabad High Court will hear the bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whereas the Narowal Sports City corruption case was booked under Ahsan Iqbal’s name.

The bail petitions of both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were postponed without any proceedings as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is on sick leave. Now, the pleas will be heard by a two-member IHC bench on Feb 24.

It is pertinent here to mention that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed cases against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects respectively.

On July 18, 2019 Abbasi was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

While PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by NAB on December 23, 2019 in Narowal Sports City Complex case.

According to details, NAB arrested the PML-N leader from Narowal Sports Complex. NAB had begun the investigation of case against PML-N leader in July.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi had also seized the Narowal Sports City project’s record as investigation against Ahsan Iqbal had sped up last month.