PM Imran Khan to address nation on February 27: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on the first anniversary of shooting Indian planes.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi appreciated Pakistan Army’s performance on shooting down two Indian planes on February 27, 2019.

FM Qureshi said that 2020 is the year of economic development and added that the government was taking concrete measures to overcome inflation in the country.

He also lauded the services of Pakistan Army to establishing and promoting peace in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan took effective measures in bringing the US and Taliban on negotiation table for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi also claimed that some international powers don’t want peace in Afghanistan and are constantly conspiring against peace process.

Referring to Kashmir issue, he said the incumbent government brought Kashmir issue in the limelight at the UN Security Council meeting after five decades.

Responding to a question about coronavirus, he said that no death has been reported in Pakistan and the government was highly vigilant in this regard.