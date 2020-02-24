IHC to hear Tezgam train fire incident today

The Islamabad High Court will hear the case of the Tezgam train fire incident today. IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing in which he heard the plea filed against the same case.

Earlier, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi, the president of Jurist Foundation, seeking an independent inquiry into Tezgam train fire incident.

More so, Punjab Forensic Science Agency stated that the fire erupted that caused the Tezgam incident occurred due to the gas leakage.

The two-page report that was published by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore stated that there was no evidence of petrol or kerosene found from the wreckage of the train bogies.

The report claimed the leakage of gas in one of the train’s bogies. Moreover, a matchstick or smoking a cigarette in the gas leakage cabin could be the reason for triggering the incident.

“There was no electricity in the bogie 12 and an illegal connection was given to it from adjoining bogie-11,” it said adding that as soon as the short-circuit occurred, the entire bogie 12 was filled with smoke making it difficult for the commuters to understand the situation.

The people alleged in the report were already removed from their posts. The secretary Railways has approved the inquiry report.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that Tezgam tragedy occurred due to cylinder and stove blast.