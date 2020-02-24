Sheikh Rasheed to launch Gujranwala express train today

The new Gujranwala express train from Gujranwala to Lahore is scheduled to be launched today. It was announced by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed last week. The fare for the train service will be Rs100.Moreover, Pakistan Railways had recently restored the shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station. The train named “Rail Car” has the capacity for 181 passengers. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Railways Minister said that Supreme Court in its last hearing in railway losses case had given go-ahead to the ministry for selling Karachi land in order to overcome its deficit.