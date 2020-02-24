26-day UN Human Rights Council meeting begins

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold its 43rd session from today in Switzerland.

The convention will continue for 26 days; from today until 20th March.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari will attend the meeting continuously for three days. Pakistan will take up the issue of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir as the curfew in IoK had entered its 204 consecutive days today, while India, however, had made an ill-fated plan to bring a controversial citizenship law into the occupied valley.

According to Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone, India is in the process of identifying Kashmiris with a seven-fold identity scheme to show their identity.

Created by the General Assembly in March 2006 as the principal United Nations entity dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States. On the basis of equitable geographical distribution, Council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States, 8 seats; and Western European and other States, 7 seats.