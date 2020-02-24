This place on earth has no life at all

Earth is one of the rarest planets, and you will find the presence of life practically everywhere. In fact, you would find life on earth even in the case of extreme conditions. Some examples would be tundras and deepest oceans. However, there is one unique place on earth where you would find no life at all.

European researchers have confirmed the absence of microbial life in hot, saline, hyperacid ponds in the Dallol geothermal field in Ethiopia.

The team used a range of analytical methods to investigate a broad range of samples taken from four zones within the Dallol geothermal complex in three field expeditions between 2016 and 2018.

While they detected evidence of archaea-based life too in addition to signals of what might be bacterial gene sequences, the team says the majority of the hits were probably a red herring.

This defeats the very idea that the theory of life has always stood on. The presence of water on a planet is considered to be the major criterion for habitability. However, the presence of no life here should defeat the very idea.