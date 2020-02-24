Child bullied over dwarfism leads out all-star rugby team

A nine-year-old boy who spoke out in a heartbreaking video about being bullied has led a rugby league team onto the pitch in Australia.

In a video which went viral, Quaden Bayles was filmed by his mother Yarraka in tears as he described being picked on in school.

The schoolboy was flooded with support from across the globe and was sent a message from Hugh Jackman, who told Quaden: “No mater what, you have a friend in me.”

As the pre-game procession began Quaden could be seen holding the hand of team captain Joel Tompson while walking onto the pitch to the roars of the crowd.

The team went on to lose to the Maori All Stars with a final score of 30-16. The gesture came after Quaden’s pain and his mother’s frustration were shared across the globe in a video now viewed more than 20 million times.

“This is what bullying is doing and I want people to know how much this is hurting us as a family,” his mother says in the clip as the child threatened to harm himself.

He also received an invitation on Thursday to walk the Indigenous All Stars onto the pitch at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

