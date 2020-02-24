Lahore records high in number of cybercrime cases, FIA

A total of 3,442 cybercrime cases have been reported in Lahore city since the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Bill, 2016 was passed. The Federal Investigation Agency (FBR) issued a report.

According to FBR, this is the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country as Pakistan has reported a total of 11,000 cases of internet related crimes in the last three years. Of these, only 436 cases were solved. More than 793 cases have been adjourned.

The FIA admitted that cybercrimes are on the rise in Pakistan but added that “the government’s recent measure to establish 15 new cybercrime reporting centres” will help control the situation.

Notably, Rawalpindi ranks second with 1,228 cases after Lahore. Peshawar, on the other hand, reported 1,188 cases.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, only 74 out of 1,174 cases were solved and only 27 suspects were sent to jail.

Gujranwala reported 1,003 cases, Faisalabad received 926 complaints, 396 cases were registered in Quetta and the capital reported 244 cases.

However, no cases of cybercrime were reported in Gilgit Baltistan, FBR report added.