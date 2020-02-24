Israeli airstrikes target various points in Gaza

Israeli fighter jets struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip late Sunday, wounding four Palestinians. The injured were treated at a local hospital, said Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kudra.

Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement that its aircraft struck targets affiliated with the Islamic Jihad in Gaza City in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

He said a total of 21 rockets were fired and the country’s air defense system intercepted 13 of them.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was in response to the death of one of its members and injury of three others in southern Gaza along the border fence between Gaza and Israel.

For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they chant slogans through loudspeakers while marching towards the border with Israel.

These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.