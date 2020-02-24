Pakistan hopeful for success of US-Taliban peace deal: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan was hopeful for success of peace deal between the United States (US) and Afghan Taliban which would be signed on February 29, in Doha.

Talking to media persons, he said Pakistan made sincere efforts in bringing the US and Taliban to the negotiation table for establishing peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Pakistan always convinced the world that there was no military solution of Afghan issue and it could only be resolved through dialogue, Qureshi said, adding, “US President Donald Trump nominated Zalmay Khalilzad to move forward for peace process in Afghanistan.”

He said Pakistan also made Taliban understand that the issue could be resolved through negotiations only.

Pakistan wished that the both sides should reach to logical destination of peace in Afghanistan, he added.

“Some powers do not want peace in Afghanistan and they are conspiring against peace process by disturbing law and order through bomb blasts in the country,” he said adding, “Such powers are spoilers and there is a need to avoid and foil nefarious designs of these powers,” he added.

Qureshi also informed that working on Intra-Afghan dialogue process was in progress.

“When there will be peace in Afghanistan, then rebuilding process will be initiated. Pakistan will also take part in rebuilding of Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said.

Responding to a question, he said the incumbent government brought the Kashmir issue in the limelight of United Nations Security Council’s meeting properly after five decades.

Similarly, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was also taken up at different forums including the US Congress, House of Commons and some others, he added.

The foreign minister said recently, the UN Secretary General had visited Pakistan and he was briefed about human rights violations in the occupied Valley by the foreign ministry, Kashmir committee and other parliamentary committees concerned.

An eight-member delegation of House of Commons, visited Pakistan and similarly, it was also briefed on the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), he added.

The foreign minister also informed that the minister for human rights would join a meeting in Geneva soon, wherein he would apprise the participants of human rights violations in IoK.

Responding to question about rising prices of sugar and flour, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a special committee to identify responsible persons for rising prices of sugar and flour.

He informed that the inquiry committee presented its report but it was incomplete so the prime minister ordered further inquiry. The committee would present its detailed report soon, Qureshi said.

He, however, added that the incumbent government provided Rs15 billion subsidy to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure sale of sugar and flour on controlled rates at its 4,000 outlets across the country. The government also banned export of sugar, he added.

He said the provincial governments had been directed to conduct raids at go-downs to discourage hoarding.

To another query regarding the completion of government’s tenure, he said he did not agree with Bilawal’s statement. A delegation of journalists from Punjab should visit interior Sindh and check the governance of Pakistan People’s Party there, he added. Similarly, in Punjab, the PML-N remained in government for nearly 30 years. Qureshi posed a question that did the PPP and PML-N solve problems of the country or provinces? “It is good for democracy that an elected government should complete its constitutional term,” Qureshi said and also added, “The PTI assumed the government in difficult circumstances especially in economic crisis. The PTI government is taking all possible steps to improve the economy.”

He informed that Ehsas Programme was launched recently to create employment opportunities for the unemployed and poor segments of the society.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi said India could not succeed in its nefarious designs for pushing Pakistan into Blacklist during the meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). All the member countries except India were satisfied over the steps taken by the Pakistani government. About coronavirus, he said there was no death in Pakistan due the novel coronavirus. However, the government was highly vigilant, he added.

Qureshi assured that Chinese government was also taking special care of Pakistanis, working or studying in China. About reports of coronavirus in Iran, he said Balochistan government would surely be taking steps in that regard. He also congratulated nation over successful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said arrival of foreign players in the mega event of PSL was, in fact, an expression of confidence on Pakistan by the world. Those who were earlier talking about terrorism in Pakistan, were now terming it a best tourism spot, he added.

About US President Trump’s visit to India, he hoped that the US President would talk about Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and siege of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.