Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day observed

Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day was observed on Sunday on both sides of the Line of Control.

Every year since 2014, this day was commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), Radio Pakistan reported.

The three decade-long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is a part of the larger ongoing struggle in IHK against the institutionalised and structural violence of the Indian state in the region.

In connection with the day, in her message, a 17-year-old Kashmiri girl said they would stand by the men during freedom movement and would not stop until freedom was achieved.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in the IHK.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister referred to observance of Kashmir Women Resistance Day on February 23 and said for 7 decades, Indian forces had committed war crimes against women in the IHK.

Their sufferings have multiplied after 5th August siege by the Modi’s government, he added.

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kashmir Women’s Resistance Day was the blackest day of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, she said the Indian occupation forces established a dreadful example of collective disgrace of armless, innocent and helpless women, on this day.

The Special Assistant said Indian atrocities have been defeated by the Kashmiris’ patience and steadfastness. She said no brutality could deter Kashmiris from their goal of getting their right of self-determination. She said now entire India was burning in the fire of Modi’s fascism and hatred, besides rights of minorities were being muzzled in India.

She said Shaheen Bagh protest has crossed 60 days as thousands of women were protesting against Modi’s anti-minority black law.